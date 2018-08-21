Golden State Killer trial to be held in Northern California

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A former police officer accused of being the Golden State Killer will be tried in Sacramento County on more than a dozen murders committed up and down the state that terrorized residents during the 1970s and '80s.

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas says Sacramento County was chosen due to the complexity of the case, consideration of the suspect's rights, the locations of the crimes and the hardship of victims and witnesses.

He said at a press conference Tuesday that six jurisdictions had been considered.

Joseph DeAngelo will also face numerous other charges including 13 counts of kidnapping for robbery.

The 72-year-old was arrested in April at his Citrus Heights home in Sacramento County.

A trial date has not yet been set.