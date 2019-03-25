Girl dies after being shot, taken to fire station by dad

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old girl has died after her father brought her to an Indianapolis fire station with a gunshot wound.

Police say officers responded to a call to assist EMS at the fire station on Sunday evening and found the wounded girl, who died after being taken to the hospital.

Police say in a statement early Monday they're "still piecing this incident together." Investigators working to determine where the shooting took place searched the family's home for potential evidence.

Police say they're seeking the girl's 40-year-old father for questioning. They say the man at one point had his 3-year-old son with him, but the child was later found safe with family.