Girl, 5, killed in shooting at home with no adults around

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old girl has died in a shooting in a South Carolina home where no adults were around.

North Charleston Police Department spokesman Spencer Pryor said the girl was shot in the chest around 3:30 p.m. Monday and died a short time later.

Pryor said police are still investigating where the gun came from and what led to the shooting. No charges have been filed.

Pryor told media outlets there may have been as many as four children inside the home with no adults.

The name of the girl killed has not been released.