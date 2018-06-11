Girl, 14, killed in shooting targeting gang member at home

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say gang members trying to kill a rival who had already been wounded in two separate shootings instead killed a 14-year-old girl at his South Carolina home.

Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood said Jada Jones died at a hospital Sunday night a short time after six shots were fired at a carport at a Chester home.

Underwood says 31-year-old Raphael Carter is charged with murder in the shooting.

The sheriff said at a news conference that Carter was targeting a man who lived at the home who has been wounded in the hand and leg in separate shootings in the past few months.

Underwood says that man is not cooperating with his deputies.

It wasn't known if Carter had a lawyer.