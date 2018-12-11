Getaway driver in botched drug heist pleads guilty

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — The getaway driver in a botched drug heist in Massachusetts that left a man dead has pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Archie Charles, of Malden, was sentenced to up to 11 years in prison on a manslaughter charge.

The Sun Chronicle reports the charges are connected to the death of 34-year-old Thomas Pomare inside an Attleboro home on Dec. 4, 2017.

Prosecutors say Pomare was shot in the face by one of the robbers who were attempting to steal marijuana. Pomare, who lived in California, was a guest in the house.

Police say Charles drove two armed men to the scene and remained in the car while they forced their way into the house, then drove the men home after the shooting.

The alleged gunmen's cases are still pending.

___

Information from: The (Attleboro, Mass.) Sun Chronicle, http://www.thesunchronicle.com