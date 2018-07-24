Germany: Ricin plot suspect's wife arrested as accomplice

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they've arrested the wife of a Tunisian man detained last month over a plot to use the toxin ricin to carry out a deadly attack in Germany, accusing her of being an accomplice.

Federal prosecutors said the 42-year-old German, named only as Yasmin H. in line with German privacy rules, was detained Tuesday. She is suspected of helping prepare acts of violence and helping produce biological weapons.

Prosecutors previously said about 3,150 castor bean seeds and 84.3 milligrams of ricin were found at the Cologne apartment of the main suspect, Sief Allah H., along with components needed to make a bomb. Tiny amounts of ricin can kill if eaten, injected or inhaled.

Prosecutors said Tuesday the couple bought a hamster to test the effectiveness of the substance.