German teen guilty of killing boy who refused his advances

BERLIN (AP) — A German teenager has been found guilty of fatally strangling another teen who allegedly refused his advances.

German news agency dpa reported Thursday that the regional court in the western city of Siegen convicted the 15-year-old of manslaughter and sentenced him to 7 years and 6 months in juvenile detention. The court also ordered the defendant, whose name wasn't released due to his age, to be placed in a specialist psychiatric facility.

Prosecutors alleged that the teen had strangled a 16-year-old classmate after they agreed to meet in a wooded area last October.

The killing prompted widespread outrage in Germany.