Georgia lynching marker vandalized again

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A marker identifying the location of one of the most gruesome lynchings in Georgia history has been vandalized for a second time.

The Valdosta Daily Times reports the Mary Turner and the Lynching Rampage historical marker was riddled with bullet holes for the second time in five years. An email sent to the newspaper Thursday by Mark Patrick George, Mary Turner Project coordinator, says the marker was shot 13 times in the last two to three months. It was shot five times in July 2013.

The marker is dedicated to 13 lynching victims killed in Lowndes and Brooks counties.

George says the Mary Turner Project is offering a $200 reward to anyone who comes forward with information about the vandalism.

Information from: The Valdosta Daily Times, http://valdostadailytimes.com/