Gasoline poured on Connecticut ballfield, set on fire

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say it could cost over $50,000 to repair a baseball field in Ridgefield where somebody dumped gasoline and set it on fire to dry out the infield.

Police are investigating the incident in which 25 gallons of gasoline were poured on the field Saturday.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi told Hearst Connecticut Media that 75 to 100 people watched as it happened, with some recording video on their cellphones. The town's high school baseball team had been planning to host Amity on the field.

Workers from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the scene. A hazardous waste removal crew began digging up the contaminated soil on Sunday, and Marconi said the spill team will transport it off site this week.

No one has been charged.