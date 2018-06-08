Gardnerville man gets up to 4 years for beating woman

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — A 60-year-old Gardnerville man who was convicted of severely beating a woman during a drunken rage in January has been sentenced to up to four years in prison.

Donald Eby was found guilty in April of felony battery causing substantial bodily harm after prosecutors say he repeatedly punched the 90-pound woman in the face, bound her wrists with zip ties and slammed her head against the ground.

The Record-Courier reports the victim was visibly shaking when she testified at Wednesday's sentencing hearing. She said Eby tried to kill her.

Eby's lawyers argued it was an isolated incident brought on by alcohol and asked for probation.

But District Court Judge Thomas Gregory said the violent attack warranted prison time. Eby will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of a year.

Information from: Gardnerville Record-Courier, http://www.recordcourier.com