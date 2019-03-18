https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Gang-member-sentenced-in-W-Va-for-cocaine-13698054.php
Gang member sentenced in W.Va. for cocaine distribution
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A member of the MS-13 gang has been sentenced in West Virginia to more than 11 years in federal prison for his role in a multistate cocaine distribution operation.
Thirty-five-year-old Miguel Angel Cruz-Polanco was sentenced Monday in federal court in Martinsburg for his guilty plea to one count of aiding and abetting the distribution of cocaine and illegally re-entering the United States.
The resident of El Salvador admitted to selling cocaine in Berkeley County in 2016.
Prosecutors say several police agencies from Virginia assisted in the investigation.
MS-13 was formed in Los Angeles in the 1980s by refugees from El Salvador. President Donald Trump has singled out the gang as a threat to the U.S.
