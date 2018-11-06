Gang member gets 22 years on prison for role in killing

BOSTON (AP) — A member of the violent MS-13 gang has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for his role in the death of a gang associate suspected of being an informant.

Federal prosecutors say 27-year-old Jose Andrade was also sentenced Monday to three years of probation and will be subject to deportation to his native El Salvador upon completion of his sentence.

He pleaded guilty in March to charges of racketeering conspiracy involving murder.

Prosecutors say Andrade was involved in planning the July 2015 homicide in Lawrence of a teenager who was associated with MS-13 and wrongly suspected by the gang of cooperating with law enforcement. The evidence showed that Andrade was unable to participate in the killing because he was arrested the month before.