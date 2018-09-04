Gamecocks reinstate suspended defensive back Charleston

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina defensive back in Javon Charleston who was suspended nearly three months for his assault and burglary arrest has been reinstated to the team by Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp.

Muschamp said Tuesday he spoke to Charleston about his case Sunday before allowing him to return to the team.

Charleston was arrested in June for an altercation with several people at a house. His attorney, Neal Lourie, said Charleston was accepted into a pre-trial intervention program for first-time offenders.

Muschamp says Charleston still must complete the program and do things the right way if he hopes to be part of the team. Charleston is a 6-foot-1 junior from Gurnee, Illinois. He led the Gamecocks with six special team tackles last year and had two fumble recoveries.

___

