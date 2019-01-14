Galloway sworn in for another term as Missouri auditor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway says she's creating a public corruption team now she's been sworn in for another term.

The 36-year-old Democrat took the oath of office Monday at a ceremony in the Missouri Capitol Rotunda.

This will be her first full term in office. She was originally appointed to the position by former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon in 2015 after former Auditor Tom Schweich killed himself.

Voters in November elected Galloway to serve another term.

As auditor, she's responsible for reviewing government spending to check for waste, fraud and abuse.

After her swearing in, Galloway announced that the new Public Corruption and Fraud Division in her office will include law enforcement professionals and forensic auditing specialists focused on rooting out misuse of government resources by officials.