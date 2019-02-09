Gainesville Police believe philanthropist killed in robbery

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia police investigators believe a Gainesville philanthropist and businessman was likely killed in a robbery or carjacking gone wrong.

The Times reports Police Chief Jay Parrish says Jack Hough was fatally shot in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy around 8 p.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital about an hour later.

Parrish said Friday the police have collected evidence that may help determine what happened. He says Hough went to the pharmacy with his wife, Gail Davis, who went into the store, while he stayed in the car.

Police have not yet identified a suspect but have witness descriptions of a man wearing all black leaving the scene.

Hough was the founder of MSE Branded Food Systems and known for his community service.

