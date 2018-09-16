GBI investigates officer-involved shooting after car chase

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in northwest Georgia say police officers shot at and used a Taser on a man who led them on car chase and struck a trooper's vehicle.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating the early Sunday incident.

The department said the car chase began when a Gordon County sheriff's deputy tried to stop of a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Santiago Alberto Franco Marquez.

Marquez struck both a trooper car and a sheriff's office car. The trooper left his vehicle which Marquez continued to hit.

The department said the trooper fired one shot into the window of Marquez's vehicle. Marquez fled on foot and was apprehended when a deputy used a Taser.

Marquez was treated for a hand injury and charged with assault and attempting to elude police.