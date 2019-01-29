Fund pays over $1.2M to those impacted by building shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) — A victims fund created in the wake of a shooting that killed three people and injured two others at a Cincinnati office building has been paid out to those impacted by the shooting.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the Cincinnati Strong Victims Fund gifted the more than $1.2 million collected to 33 people directly affected by the Sept. 6 shooting at the Fifth Third Bancorp building.

Fifth Third Foundation donated $1 million to the victims' fund created in October and donations were collected through Nov. 30. The money was paid out this month.

The fund was modeled after similar efforts for those impacted by gun violence.

Officers killed the shooter, Omar Enrique Santa Perez. Authorities have said they don't know why the 29-year-old man opened fire inside the building.

