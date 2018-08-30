Fullerton police chief probe goes to district attorney

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police chief and one of his officers have been named as suspects in an off-duty battery on an emergency medical technician.

The Irvine Police Department says on Wednesday it submitted its investigation of Fullerton Police Chief David Hendricks and Capt. Thomas Oliveras to the Orange County District Attorney's Office to determine whether charges will be filed.

The Irvine agency says officers responded to an Aug. 24 disturbance during a concert at FivePoint Amphitheatre and learned that two emergency medical technicians treating Hendricks' wife became involved in an altercation with Hendricks and Oliveras.

The police officials were ejected from the venue and placed both on administrative leave. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

Irvine police say the investigation included audio of the incident but no video was located.