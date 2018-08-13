Fugitive charged with parental kidnapping

BOSTON (AP) — A fugitive who previously resided in Massachusetts has been charged for kidnapping his child in violation of court orders.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Malik Benhamza was charged Monday at Boston federal court in a criminal complaint with one count of international parental kidnapping. Benhamza, a French national, is believed to be in Algiers, Algeria.

According to charging documents, Jerusha Hall was granted sole legal custody of her and Benhamza's three-year-old child, and also granted him visitation rights. On July 1, Benhamza did not return the child to Hall following a scheduled visit. His cell phone was tracked by law enforcement to John F. Kennedy international Airport in New York, and records were found showing he disembarked to Algiers.

Hall could not be reached. The charge carries a sentence of no more than three years in prison.