French prosecutor opens investigation into Macron's aide

Photo: Kamil Zihnioglu, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - This Monday, May 15, 2017 file photo shows secretary general of the Elysee Palace, Alexis Kohler, as he announces the nomination for the prime minister of France at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. The French financial prosecutor opened an investigation after an anti-corruption association filed a complaint against Alexis Kohler, the French President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff. less FILE - This Monday, May 15, 2017 file photo shows secretary general of the Elysee Palace, Alexis Kohler, as he announces the nomination for the prime minister of France at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. ... more Photo: Kamil Zihnioglu, AP French prosecutor opens investigation into Macron's aide 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

PARIS (AP) — French financial prosecutors have opened an investigation after an anti-corruption association filed a complaint against French President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff.

The prosecutors' office said Monday investigators will look into whether the rules related to conflicts of interests while in a public position have been respected.

The French association Anticor suspects Alexis Kohler, one of Macron's closest aides, of influence-peddling and conflict of interest in relation to his ties to the Mediterranean Shipping Company, or MSC.

Kohler has family links to the Geneva-based cruise company. He worked as a senior official in the finance ministry from 2014 to 2016. He then became chief financial officer at MSC.

He joined Macron's team following the May 2017 presidential election.