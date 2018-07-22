French open judicial probe into beating by Macron aide













PARIS (AP) — French authorities have opened a judicial investigation into the beating of a protester in May by one of President Emmanuel Macron's top security aides.

The shocking attack by Alexandre Benalla was caught on camera and is sparking a major political crisis for the French leader.

Paris prosecutor's office said Sunday that Benalla and four others are being placed under judicial control and are going before a judge, where charges could soon be brought.

Macron has remained silent on the topic. Benalla was fired Friday by the presidential palace and investigators raided his home on Saturday.

Paris prosecutor's office said Benalla, who handled Macron's security during the 2017 presidential campaign, and Vincent Crase, who was by Benalla's side during the attack, are now prohibited from possessing a weapon or working at a public function.