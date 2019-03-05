Fort Wayne police: 2 officers accidentally shot in training

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fort Wayne police say two of its officers have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an accidental shooting during a training exercise.

Police say one officer was shot in the hand and the other officer in the lower extremities by a single bullet during the training Tuesday afternoon at the Public Safety Academy in Fort Wayne. Both were taken to a hospital.

Police say both officers are veterans, but their names haven't been released.

It wasn't immediately clear what type of training the officers were receiving.