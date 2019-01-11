Fort Wayne man gets 170 years for Prada purse-linked murders

ALBION, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana man who fatally shot two people while trying to retrieve a Prada purse worth nearly $10,000 has been sentenced to 170 years in prison.

Thirty-six-year-old Michael Johnson of Fort Wayne learned his punishment Friday after a Noble County jury last month convicted him of charges including two counts of murder.

Court records said Johnson told investigators he shot 30-year-old Justin Adams and 39-year-old Amanda Feldstein in March at an apartment complex in Ligonier (lihg-uh-NEER'). Johnson said two women accompanied him to get the purse under the guise of conducting a methamphetamine deal.

One of the women pleaded guilty in September to aiding attempted robbery and was sentenced to prison. The other is awaiting trial.

Johnson gave a statement in which he apologized to relatives of the victims.