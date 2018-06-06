Former running back held without bail in classmate's death

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — A judge has ordered a former football running back held without bail in the killing of a 19-year-old former classmate whose body was found over the weekend in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Twenty-one-year-old Jalique Keene appeared in court Wednesday. He wasn't required to enter a plea. His attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

Keene's charged with murder in the death of Mikaela Conley, of Bar Harbor. Her body was found by a state police K9 unit on Saturday near the intersection of Route 3 and West Street.

The two attended Mount Desert High School together. Keene was a football player who went on to play for West Virginia State University.

Family members left court without commenting.

The judge sealed a state police affidavit with details of the alleged killing.