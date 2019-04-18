Former police officer gets 15 years in drug trafficking plot

MIAMI (AP) — A former Miami police officer has been sentenced to 15 ½ years in prison for her involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

Court records show that Schonton Harris was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court. She previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with other officers to possess cocaine.

Investigators say Harris provided police protection for what she believed were large shipments of cocaine on three occasions last September and October. She received a cash payment of $17,000. The deliveries were arranged by undercover FBI agents.

Cases are still pending against two other former Miami officers, Kelvin Harris and James Archibald.