Former officer sentenced on drug conspiracy charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former police officer in Tennessee has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in a drug-related corruption case.

News outlets cited a statement from U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant in reporting that a federal judge sentenced former Memphis Police Department officer Kevin Coleman on Monday after he pleaded guilty in August to drug conspiracy and official extortion. A second officer charged in the case, Terrion Bryson, pleaded guilty earlier this month and is awaiting sentencing.

The two were arrested in April on charges that included conspiracy to distribute heroin. Police said Coleman and Bryson met with an undercover officer they thought was a drug dealer and escorted a vehicle containing drugs to a storage facility where both officers received $9,000. They were arrested shortly thereafter.