Former nursing home worker charged in resident's death

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (AP) — A former nursing home employee is charged with manslaughter and criminal neglect in the death of a 100-year-old resident in Redwood Falls.

A criminal complaint says a female resident slid out of a bathroom chairlift while receiving a bath last September at the Sunwood Good Samaritan Center. She died a week later from injuries suffered in the fall.

KSTP-TV reports a complaint charging the 29-year-old employee says he had raised the chairlift several feet higher than standard protocol and had removed the woman's seatbelt before she fell. It says he tried to move her, then left her alone while he went to get help.

A warrant has been issued for the man's arrest.

___

Information from: KSTP-TV, http://www.kstp.com