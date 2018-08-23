Former mayor charged with stealing from Ford Heights

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — A former mayor of the Chicago suburb of Ford Heights has been arrested on felony theft and misconduct charges.

The Cook County sheriff's office says Charles Griffin is accused of siphoning more than $147,000 of public funds into two secret bank accounts when he mayor from 2009 to 2017.

The Daily Southtown in Tinley Park reports current Ford Heights Mayor Annie Coulter, who defeated Griffin in his 2017 re-election bid, uncovered the abnormal accounts shortly after she took office and reported it to authorities.

In a statement, Sheriff Tom Dart said the accusations against Griffin "amount to a gross betrayal of the public trust."

Authorities say Griffin, who could not be reached for comment, is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

___

