Former guard at Louisiana prison convicted in inmate beating

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former high-ranking official at Louisiana's maximum-security prison has been found guilty of beating an inmate who was handcuffed, shackled and not resisting.

The U.S. Department of Justice says a federal jury convicted 41-year-old Major Daniel Davis, of Loranger, on Thursday of willfully depriving the Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate of his right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.

Evidence showed Davis initiated the beating by yanking the inmate's leg chains, causing him to fall face-first onto the concrete breezeway. At that point, Davis and other officers punched, kicked, and stomped on the inmate, leaving him with a bloody gash under his eye, a dislocated shoulder, broken ribs, and a collapsed lung.

A sentencing date has not been set.