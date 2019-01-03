Former county manager reaches plea deal in corruption case

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Court records show a former county manager in North Carolina has reached a plea deal on federal charges and has agreed to repay $750,000 of taxpayer money illegally spent on life insurance, shopping, vacations and other items.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that court records filed Thursday show Wanda Greene reached the agreement on four charges, including one count of receipt of kickbacks and bribes.

A judge must approve the deal. Greene faces up to 33 years in prison and $1 million in fines for the four counts.

Greene is the last of the indicted Buncombe County officials to agree to a plea deal. Former managers Mandy Stone and Jon Creighton pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge, as did Greene's son and former county employee, Michael Greene.

