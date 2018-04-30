Former city employee convicted in federal child porn case

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A former Council Bluffs city employee is scheduled to be sentenced in September for his child pornography convictions.

Federal court records say Jamin Fletcher was found guilty April 20 of receiving and distributing child pornography. He was acquitted of advertising child pornography. His sentencing is set for Sept. 19 in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs.

Authorities say Fletcher was an accounting clerk for the city from 2008 to 2017.