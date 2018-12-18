Former autism therapist jailed for embezzlement

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho autism therapist accused of embezzling from her clients has been sentenced.

The Bonner County Daily Bee reports First District Judge Barbara Buchanan imposed a 90-day jail sentence Monday on Krista Louise Kreiger-Hurst.

The 50-year-old Naples resident was charged earlier this year with two counts of grand theft and two counts of fraudulent use of a financial transaction card.

Court records show that in exchange for a guilty plea to one count of grand theft, the remainder of the criminal charges was dismissed.

Kreiger-Hurst was given credit for two days of pretrial incarceration and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service as a condition of a two-year probation stint.

Restitution in the case of the $3,200 theft is pending.

___

Information from: Bonner County (Idaho) Daily Bee, http://www.bonnercountydailybee.com