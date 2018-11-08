Former altar boy sues church over alleged sexual abuse

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut altar boy who says he was sexually abused by a now deceased Roman Catholic priest has sued the Archdiocese of Hartford.

The Republican American reports that the lawsuit filed Wednesday by 46-year-old Kevin Distasio alleges negligence and reckless and wanton conduct by the archdiocese.

Distasio says in the suit he was abused in 1980 by the Rev. Walter Vichas while an altar boy at Blessed Sacrament Church in Waterbury. Vichas died in 2008.

The suit says the archdiocese failed to supervise Vichas or remove him from his duties. It also says the archdiocese failed to investigate Vichas' suspicious conduct and failed to develop a policy for reporting clergy sexual abuse.

The suit seeks unspecified damages.

An archdiocese spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a voicemail message Thursday.

___

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com