Former West Fargo teacher faces more sex-related charges

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — More child sex crime charges have been filed against a former West Fargo teacher.

Thirty-seven-year-old Shannon Moser was charged last month for alleged sex-related crimes involving two male students. WDAY-TV reports that court documents allege Moser could have had as many as six underage victims.

She now faces eight felony charges, including sexual assault, luring minors by computer, gross sexual imposition and use of a minor in a sexual performance. The most serious charge carries a potential life prison sentence.

Defense attorney Scott Brand declined comment. Moser could enter charges during an Aug. 23 hearing.

She has resigned from Liberty Middle School.

