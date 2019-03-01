Former Memphis officer arrested on child sex charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a former Tennessee police officer wanted on child sex charges in California has been arrested in Mississippi.

The U.S. Marshals Service says in a news release that 28-year-old Andrew Hellums was arrested Friday by a fugitive task force in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Marshals say Hellums was wanted on 48 counts of sexual acts against a minor out of San Joaquin, California.

Hellums was being held Friday at the in the DeSoto County Detention Center in Mississippi. He is awaiting extradition to California. Online records do not show if he has a lawyer.

The Memphis Police Department said Hellums was hired in March 2017. A police news release said Hellums was fired prior to the investigation because he "failed to satisfy the probationary process."