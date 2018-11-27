Former Louisiana officer sentenced for abuse of office

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana police officer has been sentenced to three years in prison for abuse of office, after his attempt to withdraw a guilty plea was rejected.

News outlets reported former Alexandria officer Kenneth Seth Thomas was sentenced Monday for an October guilty plea. The 43-year-old Thomas had been accused of selling drugs and having sex while on duty.

Thomas is eligible for work release.

He was arrested last year and charged with malfeasance in officer, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a gun in the presence of drugs. He pleaded guilty Oct. 8 to one count of abuse of office.

The former officer's attorney, George Higgins III, tried to withdraw the plea Monday after learning his client was not eligible for probation.

Higgins says he'll appeal.