Former Bozeman city employee accused of embezzlement

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A former Bozeman employee has pleaded not guilty in a Montana court to charges of embezzling from the city and a business organization.

Jessica Johnson pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of theft by embezzlement in two separate cases in Gallatin County District Court on Friday.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that Judge John Brown allowed Johnson to remain released on her own recognizance while her cases are pending.

Charging documents accuse Johnson of taking thousands of dollars from the city of Bozeman and from the Downtown Bozeman Partnership.

Johnson was the city's neighborhood coordinator from November 2015 to June 2016. She is accused of using the city manager's credit card to charge personal expenses, including an Amazon Prime membership.

