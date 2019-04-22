Former Alaska baseball star killed in California accident

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A former Alaska high school baseball star has died after being struck by a car in California.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday that 19-year-old Sladen Mohl of Girdwood, Alaska, died Thursday night in Torrance, California.

Torrance police say Mohl was standing on an island separating lanes near an intersection when a 16-year-old girl driving a Toyota Highlander ran a red light and struck him before hitting two other vehicles.

Police say the driver is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Mohl was treated by emergency personnel but died at the scene in the Los Angeles suburb.

Mohl was in his freshman year playing catcher at Torrance's El Camino College and was a 2017 all-Cook Inlet Conference choice from South High School in Anchorage.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com