Former Alabama mayor critical, family called to prison

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama mayor is said to be in critical condition and his family has been called to a Kentucky federal prison where he's serving 15 years for bribery and public corruption.

An attorney for 72-year-old Larry Langford says her client is in failing health. Sentenced in 2010, Langford is not scheduled for release until May 1, 2023.

Al.com reports Tiffany Johnson Cole, Langford's attorney, says they were told he may not last through the week. His family thanked supporters and friends for their prayers "during this extremely difficult time."

While mayor of Birmingham, Langford was convicted of taking $235,000 worth of bribes.

In November, the Federal Bureau of Prisons denied Langford a compassionate release saying despite his deteriorating health, he "posed a danger to the safety of the community."