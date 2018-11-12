Florida woman sitting on porch killed by stray bullet

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida woman sitting on her front porch has died after being struck by a stray bullet.

St. Petersburg Police say 38-year-old Alesha Kendrick was sitting on her front porch Sunday morning when a man shot at a passing truck. Kendrick was struck by a bullet and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

Several children were also home at the time of the shooting, but were not injured.

Police say they have located the truck that was shot at, but no further details were released.