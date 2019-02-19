Florida woman accused of scamming Hurricane Irma victims

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has been arrested twice on multiple charges after authorities say she scammed hurricane victims while posing as a public adjuster.

A statement released by the office of Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says 50-year-old Mary Bruce was arrested Monday in Brevard County and charged with unlicensed practice of public adjusting and grand theft. She was also arrested in January on similar charges.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports she is accused of trying to steal more than $68,000 in fraudulent claims.

Officials say Bruce approached homeowners whose residences were damaged by Hurricane Irma. She claimed to be an "independent claims adjuster" who could negotiate settlements with insurance companies and required $3,500. Homeowners also had to sign a Power of Attorney.

It's not known whether she has a lawyer.