Florida substitute teacher accused of molesting girls 7, 8

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff deputies have accused a Florida substitute teacher of molesting elementary school students in class.

The Osceola Sheriff's Office told WKMG-TV that 20-year-old Fnu Syedyaseen-Asher is facing three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on victims younger than 12.

An affidavit says a 7-year-old girl told her mother Asher touched her inappropriately during two classes at Boggy Creek Elementary School in Kissimmee. The girl said the teacher also touched her 8-year-old friend. The document said Asher described the victims as "beautiful and attractive."

Deputies investigate whether there are more victims. Asher taught at least eight times since December at the Orlando-area schools Boggy Creek and Floral Ridge.

The school district said he will not be allowed to serve as a substitute teacher. Jail records did not list Asher's attorney.

___

Information from: WKMG-TV, http://www.local6.com/index.html