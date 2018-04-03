Florida officers fatally shoot Georgia murder suspect
Published 8:28 pm, Monday, April 2, 2018
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say police in Florida have fatally shot a Georgia murder suspect.
Tampa police say officers killed 41-year-old Timothy Wyatt after a chase Sunday evening.
Police say officers were on the lookout for Wyatt, who was believed to be in the Tampa area and wanted for a killing near Atlanta. A police statement says an officer spotted Wyatt's vehicle, began a pursuit and that chase ended with Wyatt firing on the officer.
It says a police helicopter continued tracking Wyatt and directed patrol officers to him. Police say Wyatt got out of his vehicle and began firing at officers and tried to carjack a woman when four officers fired at him.
Wyatt died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Wyatt was black. Authorities didn't release the officers' races.