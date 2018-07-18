Florida man sentenced to jail in fatal South Dakota crash

HURON, S.D. (AP) — A Florida man who pleaded guilty in a fatal crash in South Dakota has been sentenced to about three months in jail and fined $4,000.

Authorities say 24-year-old Cedric Beauvil, of Miami, was driving a semitrailer that failed to stop at a highway intersection in Beadle County last November and crashed into a pickup truck driven by 18-year-old Kennedy Tomsha (TAHM'-shah), of Tulare. Tomsha died at a Huron hospital.

Beauvil pleaded guilty in May to second-degree manslaughter, and prosecutors dismissed several other charges. He was sentenced Tuesday.

KOKK radio reports that Beauvil also was ordered to give speeches at four high schools over the next three years on the subject of distracted driving.

