Florida man sentenced for wife's 2012 death in boat accident

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for a 2012 drunken boating accident that killed his wife.

Sixty-four-year-old Robert Everson was sentenced Friday in Monroe County for boating under the influence-manslaughter.

The State Attorney's office of Monroe County said Wednesday in a news release that Everson and his wife Wendy Everson were on a dinghy in Key West heading to their sailboat in July 2012 when their boat flipped in the wake of a passing vessel. He survived and authorities found high alcohol content in his blood. But Wendy Everson died days later of "submersion in water."

Everson was arrested in Key West in 2012 but fled after posting bond. He was found in Indiana last year and taken back to the Keys.