Florida man gets life sentence for fatal robbery

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing another man after arranging online to buy an iPhone.

The Ledger reports that 28-year-old Victor Manns Jr. was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of first-degree murder.

Police say 21-year-old Jeffery Morrow Jr. and a friend had agreed to meet Manns in a Lakeland parking lot in September 2016. They had met through the online marketplace Letgo.

The friend showed Manns the iPhone, and Manns snatched it and ran away. Morrow grabbed a shotgun from his truck and he and the friend then chased Manns. Investigators say Manns was also armed and fatally shot Morrow.

A defense lawyer argued that Manns had given a false confession to deputies shortly after his arrest.