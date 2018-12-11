Florida man gets 2 life terms in slaying of pregnant wife

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to two life terms in prison for the fatal shooting of his wife, who was seven weeks pregnant.

The Stuart News reports 25-year-old Chekingson Sinclair was sentenced Friday and convicted of charges including first-degree murder in the slaying of Latwassa Argrett and her embryo. The 24-year-old Argrett was shot to death at the couple's Port St. Lucie home in 2014, less than a year into her marriage to Sinclair.

Sinclair told police he and Argrett had argued over a former boyfriend texting her. Prosecutors said he then shot her twice, with one bullet knocking her down and the other hitting the back of her head. Prosecutors say he then spent hours staging the crime scene before falsely telling authorities he acted in self-defense.

