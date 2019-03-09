Florida deputies say missing infant taken by parents

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — Deputies in Florida are searching for the parents of a 4-month-old girl who authorities say illegally took their daughter following their release from jail on drug and resisting charges.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that they were searching for Skylah Singleton who they believe was taken by one or both of her parents, 18-year-old Chloe Wall and 26-year-old Elliot Singleton.

Deputies says Wall was arrested Tuesday on drug possession charges and Singleton also was arrested for resisting arrest without violence.

The Florida Department of Children and Families conducted an investigation and concluded that Skylah should be taken into custody.

Deputies say the family didn't cooperate and when the parents were released from jail on Tuesday they disappeared with Skylah.