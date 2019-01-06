Florida dad arrested after wreck that killed 5-year-old son

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida dad has been charged with vehicular homicide after a wreck that killed his 5-year-old son.

Polk County Sheriff's authorities say 26-year-old Austin Cabanas was driving with his son and another child in the backseat of the car two days before Christmas when police tried to pull them over. Authorities said Cabanas refused to stop and was driving nearly 40 mph over the speed limit when he ran a red light before crashing into another vehicle and then a light pole.

His son Ayden died in the wreck. Police say the children were not in car seats or wearing seat belts.

Authorities arrested Cabanas during a party at his home on New Year's Eve. He's being held without bond.

Sheriff Grady Judd said Cabanas was "reckless and negligent."