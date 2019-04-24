Florida Gov. DeSantis signs death warrant for serial killer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a death warrant for serial killer Bobby Joe Long.

The warrant signed late Tuesday sets Long's execution for May 23 at Florida State Prison. It was the first death warrant DeSantis signed since becoming governor in January.

Long has been on death row nearly 34 years. The 65-year-old received the death penalty for the May 1984 death of 22-year-old Michelle Denise Simms, a former beauty contestant from California. He was arrested later that year in the kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl who managed to convince him to let her go. She gave police information that led to his arrest.

He eventually pleaded guilty to killing eight other women in the Tampa area and claimed to have raped 40 women in three states.